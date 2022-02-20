Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.25. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 6,250 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after buying an additional 234,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after buying an additional 168,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.