Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 425.9% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

