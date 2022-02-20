Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

