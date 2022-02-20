Argus Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $240.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,543 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,374. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

