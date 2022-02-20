Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 4% Higher

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. 4,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Analysts predict that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

