Ark Achieves Market Cap of $121.71 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $121.71 million and $28.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,228,571 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

