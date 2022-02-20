ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

