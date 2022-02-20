Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE AHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
