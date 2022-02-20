Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

