ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) Insider Acquires A$50,400.00 in Stock

ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($36,000.00).
Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway purchased 50,000 shares of ARTRYA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$60,350.00 ($43,107.14).
