Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.
Shares of ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after buying an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
