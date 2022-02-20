Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after buying an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

