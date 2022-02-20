Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $8,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $7,513,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $536,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $63.14 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

