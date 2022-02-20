Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 314.80 ($4.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.33. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 314 ($4.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

