ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.83 on Thursday. ASML has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $719.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

