Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.46. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.86. 278,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

