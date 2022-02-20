Asset Planning Corporation Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 0.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.