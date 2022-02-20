ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 3.69% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 103,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 113.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get ATAC US Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RORO opened at $18.98 on Friday. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO).

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.