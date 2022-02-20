Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.