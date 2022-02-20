Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

