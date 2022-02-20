Avast Plc (AVST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 631.20 ($8.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 611.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVST shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.78).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Dividend History for Avast (LON:AVST)

