Avast Plc (AVST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 631.20 ($8.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 611.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVST shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501 ($6.78).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

