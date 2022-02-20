AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.