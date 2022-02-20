Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

CAR stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,056.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.