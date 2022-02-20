Axe (AXE) Price Down 58% Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $27,278.36 and $14,227.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00298407 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

