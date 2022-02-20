Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $210.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,946. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.17, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.53.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 34,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $6,238,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 87,771 shares worth $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

