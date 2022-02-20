Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.75 ($49.72).

ETR NOEJ opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

