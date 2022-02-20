Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Balchem stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Balchem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Balchem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

