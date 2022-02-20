Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,939 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.35 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

