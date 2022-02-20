Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $20,132,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $15,521,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,464,000 after buying an additional 112,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

