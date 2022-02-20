Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,687 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

