Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,460 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.