Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,460 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.