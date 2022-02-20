Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.87 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

