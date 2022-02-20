Bank of America Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $200.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.

DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

