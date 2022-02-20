Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,800 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.