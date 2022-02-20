Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.37

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.37 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 193.14 ($2.61). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 191.16 ($2.59), with a volume of 34,607,228 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.47) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.37. The company has a market cap of £32.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,625.03).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.