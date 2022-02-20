Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $150.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.