Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.12) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 579.20 ($7.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 581.80 ($7.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 498.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 467.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

