Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 40.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ABB by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

