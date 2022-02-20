Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $52.91 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

