Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.17 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

