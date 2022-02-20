Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Novavax stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $292.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

