Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.53 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.