Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

