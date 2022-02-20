Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.04 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

