Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.53. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.