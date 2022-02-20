Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYND. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.