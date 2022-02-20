Bicycle Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,980 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,802% compared to the average daily volume of 102 put options.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,698,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

