BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 17187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Specifically, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.