BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $18.74 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

