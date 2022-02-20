Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. Biogen has a 12-month low of $207.61 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

