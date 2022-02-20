Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. Biogen has a 12-month low of $207.61 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
