Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

