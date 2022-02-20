Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average of $232.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

